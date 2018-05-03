Group show:
March 2 - May 3 2018
Hello, we're
from the internet
Opening Reception:
Friday March 2nd, 6pm - 8pm
(Floor 5, Jackson Pollock Room)
Alongside the printing press, the internet represents the greatest democratization of knowledge and information in our history. While the work of the artists represented in the exhibit “Hello, we’re from the internet” are not restricted to web-art, the artists are all of a generation inspired by the access, tools, and freedom it has brought them. More
Gallery
Welcome to MoMAR. An unauthorized gallery concept aimed at democratizing physical exhibition spaces, museums, and the curation of art within them. MoMAR is non-profit, non-owned, and exists in the absence of any privatized structures. MoMAR uses Augmented Reality to overlay art onto existing artwork and frames housed in museums and gallery spaces around the world.
Downloading the MoMAR app, visitors hold their phones over specified frames and spaces in order to view alternate artwork, and MoMAR exhibits.
Download the MoMAR app below:
Visit Us
MoMAR is located in the Jackson Pollock room on the 5th floor. We chose the room for two significant reasons. Firstly, it is part of the permanent collection and remains unchanged within the walls of the museum. Secondly, it has a bench.
The gallery is open seven days a week from 10:30am – 5:30pm. Open until 8:00pm on Fridays.
