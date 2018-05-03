Group show:

Hello, we're

from the internet March 2 - May 3 2018 Opening Reception:

Friday March 2nd, 6pm - 8pm

(Floor 5, Jackson Pollock Room)



Alongside the printing press, the internet represents the greatest democratization of knowledge and information in our history. While the work of the artists represented in the exhibit “Hello, we’re from the internet” are not restricted to web-art, the artists are all of a generation inspired by the access, tools, and freedom it has brought them. More

Gallery Welcome to MoMAR. An unauthorized gallery concept aimed at democratizing physical exhibition spaces, museums, and the curation of art within them. MoMAR is non-profit, non-owned, and exists in the absence of any privatized structures. MoMAR uses Augmented Reality to overlay art onto existing artwork and frames housed in museums and gallery spaces around the world.



Downloading the MoMAR app, visitors hold their phones over specified frames and spaces in order to view alternate artwork, and MoMAR exhibits.



Download the MoMAR app below: Get it on ANDROID SOON AVAILABLE ON iOS